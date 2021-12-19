Motco Sells 415 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Motco lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $137.11 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $139.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.41.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,329 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

