Motco Purchases 97 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Motco boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Amgen were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $222.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.37. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.12.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

