Motco Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Motco boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,222,000 after buying an additional 116,801 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $918,034,000 after buying an additional 125,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,980,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,174,000 after buying an additional 162,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Barclays boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.61.

NYSE:LOW opened at $248.09 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $167.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

