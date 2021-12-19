Motco Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Motco lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,796,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,311,118 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,775,000 after buying an additional 4,379,522 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,050,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,055,000 after buying an additional 2,072,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,590,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,483 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $93.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.64. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.40 and a 12-month high of $97.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.