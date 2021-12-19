Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $10.37 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.9% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $171.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.72 and a 200 day moving average of $147.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.19.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

