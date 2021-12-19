Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,765,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,023,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,400.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,452.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,432.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.