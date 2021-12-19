Morpheus.Network (MNW) Price Down 20.1% This Week

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MNW) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00004513 BTC on popular exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a market capitalization of $99.37 million and approximately $613,341.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

MNW is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

