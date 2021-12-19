Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 614,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $120,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,648,000 after acquiring an additional 143,334 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,407,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,449,000 after buying an additional 141,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $195.55 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.52 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.80.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

