Morgan Stanley Has $124.46 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,800,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 200,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $124,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 14.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $49.78 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.16.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

