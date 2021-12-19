Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,259,526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $114,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,589 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 701.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,041 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 59,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,914 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

DUSA stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $37.88.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.