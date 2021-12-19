Morgan Stanley Buys 6,401 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $111,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYT. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,712,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,914,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,564,000 after buying an additional 27,361 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,755,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,773,000 after buying an additional 21,858 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $263.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.02. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

