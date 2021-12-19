Morgan Stanley Acquires 221,860 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,860 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $118,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $288.85 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 108.59, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $318.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.83.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,676,312. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

