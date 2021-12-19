Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Gap Down to $17.85

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.85, but opened at $17.08. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 570 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLUE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,549,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,277,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,183,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,422,000.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.