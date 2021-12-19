Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) Trading Down 50%

Monitronics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCTY) shares dropped 50% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 1,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84.

Monitronics International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCTY)

Monitronics International, Inc, doing business as Brinks Home Security, provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

