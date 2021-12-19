Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 127.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,037 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,905,000 after purchasing an additional 357,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,447,000 after buying an additional 443,974 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000,078 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,623,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,310,000 after buying an additional 273,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,579,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,139,000 after buying an additional 502,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.91. The company has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $66.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,237,062 shares of company stock valued at $200,726,648 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.