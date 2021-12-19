Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Molson Coors Beverage reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 127.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,029,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,886. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,258,000 after acquiring an additional 126,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,742,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,965,000 after purchasing an additional 300,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,305,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,906,000 after purchasing an additional 83,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

