Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives $45.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MODN. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $28.84 on Thursday. Model N has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Model N will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $65,096.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $111,903.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,216 shares of company stock worth $823,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 499.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 150.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Model N during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Model N during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Model N during the third quarter valued at $239,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

