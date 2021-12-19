Mister Car Wash, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 22nd (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash’s (NYSE:MCW) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mister Car Wash had issued 37,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $562,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of Mister Car Wash’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

MCW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, December 10th. FIG Partners raised Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $17.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mister Car Wash has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,927,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,419,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $646,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,914,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

