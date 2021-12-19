MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after buying an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,935,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,205,000 after buying an additional 581,600 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,154,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,229,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 2.38. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.81.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,200 shares of company stock worth $5,646,064. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

