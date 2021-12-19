Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Short Interest Down 30.4% in November

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the November 15th total of 23,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 174,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MXC stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,940. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Stacy D. Hardin sold 5,100 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $70,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas H. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $82,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $358,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

