Meter Governance Trading Down 19.1% This Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $4.82 or 0.00010164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $11.18 million and approximately $568,688.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000114 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

