Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) in a research report report published on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $321.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.01. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $331.90. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

In other news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total value of $90,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total value of $539,208.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,871 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

