Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Get Meritor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTOR traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.49. 1,004,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42. Meritor has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Meritor’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritor will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Nelligan sold 6,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $173,873.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey A. Craig sold 113,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $2,858,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,710 shares of company stock worth $3,973,359 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 252,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Meritor by 11.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 12.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 136,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 25.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,256,000 after purchasing an additional 344,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Meritor by 49.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.