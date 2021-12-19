Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives $120.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $234,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTH opened at $112.44 on Thursday. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.20.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

