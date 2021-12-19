Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Short Interest Update

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the November 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 386,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after buying an additional 480,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Meridian Bioscience by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,074,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,558,000 after buying an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 44.9% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,063,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,694,000 after purchasing an additional 638,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,857,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,747,000 after purchasing an additional 35,423 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after buying an additional 117,576 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $848.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.