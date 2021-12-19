Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.59.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $11,856,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MRK opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.67. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

