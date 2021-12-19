Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Update

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 584,800 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the November 15th total of 451,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 121.8 days.

OTCMKTS MHSDF remained flat at $$3.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $4.36.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

