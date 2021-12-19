Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.48.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $100.63 on Friday. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $100.26 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 50,601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 305,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,930,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 84.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

