Mdex (MDX) 1-Day Volume Hits $12.23 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Mdex has a market capitalization of $303.82 million and $12.23 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mdex has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00053102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.87 or 0.08343111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00076570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,084.14 or 0.99934130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00048687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 814,667,108 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

