McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $476.53 Million

Equities analysts expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to post sales of $476.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $474.99 million and the highest is $479.20 million. McAfee posted sales of $777.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCFE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McAfee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of -0.11. McAfee has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43.

In related news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 814,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $17,679,451.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 545,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $11,840,981.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in McAfee by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in McAfee by 30.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in McAfee by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in McAfee in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McAfee by 158.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

