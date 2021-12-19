Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,014 ($13.40) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTW. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mattioli Woods in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 970 ($12.82) price target on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Friday.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

Shares of MTW opened at GBX 840 ($11.10) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 834.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 779.57. The company has a market capitalization of £425.67 million and a P/E ratio of 168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Mattioli Woods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 673.55 ($8.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 908 ($12.00).

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.