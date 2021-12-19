Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 48.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.96 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $66.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock valued at $200,726,648 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

