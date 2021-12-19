Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $92.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.