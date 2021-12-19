Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $294.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $3,897,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $2,165,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,250 shares of company stock valued at $143,142,805. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

