Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 1,054 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 41,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CL opened at $82.48 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $86.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average of $78.97. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

