Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Director Buys $25,326.60 in Stock

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Director Jane Cavalier bought 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $25,326.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MRAI stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Marpai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.31.

Marpai Company Profile

Marpai Inc is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc is based in TAMPA, Fla.

