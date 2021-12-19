MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.73

Shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 7189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKTW. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

