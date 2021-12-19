Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $62.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $60.94. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

