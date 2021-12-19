MAP Protocol (MAP) Market Cap Achieves $32.28 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $32.28 million and approximately $477,572.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

