Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) announced a dividend on Monday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 98.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.5%.

MAIN stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 106,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAIN. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

