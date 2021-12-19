Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $93.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $84.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MGA. TD Securities lowered their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered Magna International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on Magna International and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.40.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $77.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.13. Magna International has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Magna International by 41.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,072,000 after buying an additional 47,683 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 138.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 57.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 720,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,680,000 after buying an additional 262,125 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Magna International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 108,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

