Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Lundin Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.91.

LUG stock opened at C$9.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.90 and a 52-week high of C$12.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.14.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$240.19 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 1.1200001 EPS for the current year.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

