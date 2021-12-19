Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Lumentum from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.00.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $104.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.37. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,421 shares of company stock worth $4,643,499 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Lumentum by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 1,196.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lumentum by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

