Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE LFT opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 24.30 and a quick ratio of 24.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. Lument Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $4.48.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 29.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 103,588 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 6,474.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 73,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 42,811 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 41,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

