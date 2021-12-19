Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 21.5% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its position in Twilio by 16.3% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Twilio by 23.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 345.6% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $273.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 1.29. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.00 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.46.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.75, for a total value of $1,031,193.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total value of $255,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,958 shares of company stock valued at $25,758,640 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

