Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Invests $29,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 461.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,881 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,158 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.70.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $380.94 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $417.85. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.19.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

