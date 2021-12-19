Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Amundi acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,535,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,542 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,228,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,895,000 after acquiring an additional 228,541 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 768,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,503,000 after buying an additional 191,173 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP stock opened at $475.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $478.11 and a 200 day moving average of $474.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.15.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

