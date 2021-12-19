Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $435.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $468.74.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $384.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $437.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.28.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.95%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

