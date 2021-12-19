Lululemon Athletica Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Reed expects that the apparel retailer will earn $7.75 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LULU. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.74.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $384.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $437.92 and a 200-day moving average of $404.28. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,720,240,000 after purchasing an additional 153,852 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,215,842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,024 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $764,524,000 after purchasing an additional 120,341 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

