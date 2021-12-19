Luke Jensen Buys 9 Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Luke Jensen purchased 9 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,678 ($22.18) per share, for a total transaction of £151.02 ($199.58).

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 1,722 ($22.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of £12.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,720.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,829.75. Ocado Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,545.32 ($20.42) and a one year high of GBX 2,888 ($38.17).

OCDO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.32) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,120 ($28.02) to GBX 2,065 ($27.29) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.75) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,900 ($25.11) to GBX 1,800 ($23.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,501.92 ($33.06).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

